Soldiers Burn Houses, Kill Civilian, Livestock In Awing

At least one civilian was killed, two Ambazonia fighters, livestock, and houses burned to ashes after armed to teeth Soldiers invaded Mbenjom Awing, in Santa Subdivision, Mezam division on Thursday, January 9, 2020. CNA gathered that even the sacred shrine of the Mbenjom quarter was also set on fire.











A used military weapon in Awing

Fighting in Awing had taken a different twist when military men stormed the Awing market firing shots in the air leaving traders and buyers to run for safety. They were later confronted by Ambazonia fighters for several hours before carrying the burning exercise.