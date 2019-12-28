Pope Appoints Mgr Bibi As Buea Apostolic Administrator

Mgr Michael Miabesue Bibi, Auxiliary Bishop of Bamenda, has been appointed as the new Apostolic Administrator of BueaThis comes after Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Mgr Immanuel Bushu.

Bishops of the Ecclesiastical Province of Bamenda have been critical on the way the government has handled the conflict so far.

After the resignation of Bishop Bushu, Buea Bishop’s house is till empty until the Pope finally confirms Mgr Bibi or appoints someone there.

His appointment to one of the key Dioceses comes at the time when even the Catholic Church has been affected as fighting continues- Attacks from schools to the abduction of Fathers and Bishops have been recurrent.

Mgr Michael Bibi was last year December abducted and released by Separatists on a pastoral visit to the South West region.