Minister Fame Ndongo Announces Second Phase Recruitment of University Teachers To Calm Strikers

The Minister of Higher Education also indicates that the rectors of state universities may replace teachers who are dormant with others who are active and meet the conditions.

The Minister of State, Minister of Higher Education, Jacques Fame Ndongo, chaired this January 8, 2019, in Yaoundé, a meeting of the Technical Committee of the recruitment operation of 2000 teachers holding a doctorate, Ph.D. or any other equivalent diploma.

At the end of this meeting held with the rectors and Vice-Chancellors of the eight state universities, the minister published a press release in which he clarified the first phase of the above-mentioned recruitment operation. A process that culminated in December 2019 with the recruitment of 1,237 teachers. This angered over 200 others, who have since initiated a sit-down strike at the esplanade of the Higher Education Ministry, denouncing recruitment irregularities and demanding their recruitment through the publication of an additional list.

To calm them down, Minister Fame Ndongo announces the commencement of the 2nd phase that will see the recruitment of 500 teachers.

He also indicates that the rectors of the state universities may, if necessary, replace teachers who have died, are dismissed, have resigned or have abandoned their duty posts with others who meet the conditions.

