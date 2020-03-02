Macron Tells Paul Biya To Make Dialogue Efforts To End Anglophone Crisis

After so much noise by pro-government supporters including, road blockage, protest at the French embassy, spending of taxpayers money and insults against France’s President Emmanuel Macron, Paul Biya disavows his own supporters by picking the call of Emmanuel Macron on Sunday, March 1, 2020, Reuters has reported.

“They agreed an impartial probe was needed in reaction to the violence committed against civilians in the village of Ngarbuh in the northwestern province,” the French presidency said in a statement.

Emmanuel Macron had promised Activist Calibri Calibro that he was going to call Paul Biya to discuss the issue but pro-regime said Macron had no rights to interfere in Cameroon’s internal affairs.