LCDA Assists In UNODC Conference

The Local Community Development Association as part of a 5-day conference organized by the UNODC – United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, in the United Arab Emirates last month.

The 8th Session of the Conference of the States, parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption which took place in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, from 16-20 December 2019, had as objectives to improve the capacity of the States to implement the convention, enhance cooperation amongst states in achieving the objectives of the convention, promote and review the implementation of the convention and to fight corruptions in all forms.

Chairing the conference, Dr. Harbi Al Amimi, the President of the State Audit Institution of UAE and President of the Conference of State Parties, exalted participants to make maximum use of the knowledge gained in the fight against this global ill.

Njoka Walter Lay, President LCDA during UNODC Conference In Dubai

The President and Founder of LCDA, Njoka Walter Laye, extended his gratitude to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), for the invite as the event was an opportunity for his organization to understand in great details, the intricacies of this social ill, which only slows down the much-needed development in our local communities.

To the President and Founder, LCDA will double its efforts and in collaboration with other stakeholders, elaborate; plan and execute more effective strategies in the fight against corruption, especially amongst the youths.

“Good governance and community development can only be achieved if we exposed corrupt practices, shun perpetrators and educate them on the importance of having a corrupt-free society, if the youths of today are brought up in this light, the future will be excellent.” Mr. Laye told CNA shortly after the meeting.