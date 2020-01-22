February 9 Elections: Government Promises Tough Times For Unethical Media Practitioners

Communication minister Rene Emmanuel Sadi, warns media practitioners in Cameroon against the promotion of hate speech, tribalism, and nonrespect of the journalism ethics in covering the upcoming February 2020 local elections.

During a meeting with media men and women, officials of the economic community of Central African countries and the UN bureau for central Africa, the focus was on the fight against hate speech and tribalism.

Journalists present were told to cover the campaign and vote in all clarity.

Minister Sadi, also disclosed that Cameroon as at now has 32 tv channels, 200 community and commercial radios, 600 newspaper organs, 154 cable distributors and online press