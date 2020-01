Far North Region: 11 Die, 26 Wounded In Suicide Attack

At least 11 people have been killed and 26 others wounded in a suicide attack carried out on Monday, January 6, 2020, by suspected Boko Haram members in Fotokol, Far North region, L’Oeil du Sahel, a local media has reported.

Most of the victims in Monday’s twin suicide bomb attack were traders stationed around the El Beid bridge in Fotokol.