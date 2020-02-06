Civilians Flee, Lockdown Begins Ahead Of Local Elections

The North West region has witnessed a massive exodus of locals into other Cameroonian cities. Wednesday, February 5, 2020, was a busy day in Bamenda, the chief town of the North West region, with travel agencies taking locals to their destinations out of Bamenda. These movements were followed by a lockdown that began the next day Thursday, as the separatists plan to frustrate local elections.

Locals in Bamenda, parts of Buea , Muyuka, Kumba, Kumbo, Mamfe, and other towns remained indoors while travel agencies for fear of their cars being burnt, simply parked in their lots.

Gunshots were on Wednesday night heard in and Bamenda while those in Muea and Kumba were terrified with thunderous gunshots as Ambazonia fighters enforced lockdown, CNA gathered that Muea was a no go area.

Soldiers killed at least 6 in Bakebe, Mamfe subdivision after invading the village on Thursday.









There was fighting in Dienyie, as Soldier attacked the camp of Ambazonia General, Ikeku. This was the second attack in less than one month.

Prime Minister Dion Ngute sneaked into Buea to take part in a CPDM campaign, heavily guarded.

Council and legislative elections come up on Sunday, February 9, 2020, and two days after will be youth day. The separatists who want to create the State of Ambazonia have said the events do not concern them.