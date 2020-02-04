Cameroon Gov’t Stay Mute Over Cry Of Own Students In China

Some Cameroonian students in China are yet to receive a reply from the Cameroon Government following a “Save Our Soul” letter written to President Paul Biya as the Coronavirus continues to kill Chinese. One Cameroonian student was at the weekend announced as the first African to have been affected by the virus. Cameroonians in China told President Biya, they needed emergency response lines from the Cameroon Embassy in China.

Full Letter:

29, January 2020

To His Excellency Mr. Paul BIYA,

President of the Republic of Cameroon

Your Excellency,

We, your compatriots, schooling and working in Wuhan~ Hubei Province in China, bring our warm wishes for the year 2020. We pray for good health, happiness and peace in our fatherland.

Your excellency,

We are writing to you directly because the situation forces us to do so outside the established protocol.

Indeed we are Cameroonian nationals residing in the People’s Republic of China were, for the most part, we are students and workers.

We are here to steal the flame of knowledge in order to come and help our country overcome the challenges of development.

Your Excellency, we are about three hundred (300) Cameroonian residents in Hubei Province which happens to be the epicenter of the Coronavirus 2019-nCov epidemic that is currently affecting our host country and others.

With shopping centers, markets, and transportation at a standstill, we are therefore very anxious about the future of events. Wuhan has been in quarantine since 23 January 2020 Mr. President. Despite our many approaches (phone calls and correspondences) to the Cameroonian Embassy in Beijing, we remain without news or official answers to reassure us or give humanitarian instructions.

Your Excellency,

The Chinese government is working to contain this virus but however, it continues to gain ground and psychosis too.

Our frustration is even greater when our colleagues from neighboring countries receive both moral and physical support from their hierarchy. We refuse to believe that we have been abandoned, which is why we want to seize this opportunity to cry out for help from you.

We wish to suggest that we are provided with a Hotline or Emergency number for all Cameroonians in China via the Embassy.

Above all, Your Excellency, we pray to be provided with the most urgent necessities at this time of crisis: masks, disinfectants, and food. Most shops have been emptied and many of us have already exhausted our reserves and are completely stranded.

We know as our father, you cannot see your children being confronted with such an unfortunate situation without being moved. Help us, Your Excellency, we pray you.

We would have loved to be evacuated from here, but understand that circumstances may not permit, and so kindly pray to be assisted with the basic necessities that can sustain us here till things get back to normal.

We are confident, Mr. President, that this message will reach you in good faith.

May God continue to bless, protect and guide you.

Signed:

Members of the Executive Bureau,

Cameroonian Community in Hubei, China-

Dr. Pisso Nseke

Jum Francis

Christian Manga