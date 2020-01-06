Babungo Traditional Ruler Bans Ambazonia Activities In His Village
It is an embittered Fon ZOFOA NDOFOA ABOUBAKAR III , speaking to his subjects on the activities of Ambazonia Separatist fighters in the Babungo, found in Babessi subdivision, North West region.
On Sunday, January 5, 2020, the Fon gave Ambazonia fighters a 24 hours ultimatum to release villagers in their captives else their family members will be banned from the village.
The Fon questioned, why the Separatists are fighting against villagers instead of looking for Soldiers who are present in neighboring towns.
A son of Babungo explains to CNA that they only see the Fon bare body when there is a traditional ceremony. “For the Fon to have come out with bare body, is a dangerous thing in my village” He added
At least 18 villagers are in the keeping of Ambazonia fighters in the village.
