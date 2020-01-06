Babungo Traditional Ruler Bans Ambazonia Activities In His Village

It is an embittered Fon ZOFOA NDOFOA ABOUBAKAR III , speaking to his subjects on the activities of Ambazonia Separatist fighters in the Babungo, found in Babessi subdivision, North West region.

On Sunday, January 5, 2020, the Fon gave Ambazonia fighters a 24 hours ultimatum to release villagers in their captives else their family members will be banned from the village.

HRH Fon ZOFOA giving an ultimatum to Ambazonia fighters to release kidnapped villagers

The Fon questioned, why the Separatists are fighting against villagers instead of looking for Soldiers who are present in neighboring towns.

Babungo population listening to the Fon

A son of Babungo explains to CNA that they only see the Fon bare body when there is a traditional ceremony. “For the Fon to have come out with bare body, is a dangerous thing in my village” He added

At least 18 villagers are in the keeping of Ambazonia fighters in the village.