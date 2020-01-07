AIF Sues Two Media Houses, Four Persons

The President of the Ayah International Foundation, Ayah Ayah Abine, has closed that the Foundation has sued some persons who accused them of collaborating with Ambazonia Separatist fighters by distributing arms to them. While pursuing the same case in the US and Europe, AIF said they have dragged Dr Success Nkongho, Mr. Frankline Njume, Mr. Ernest Obama and Vision4 TV, ‘Ma Kontri Pipo Dem’ Social Media platform and ‘le journal l’Anecdote’, for defamation, blackmail, propagation of fake news, CNA has gathered.









AIF SEIZES THE COURT

The AIF informs the public that it has this day, seized the court of first Instance Yaoundé, against DrSuccess Nkongho, Mr. Frankline Njume, Mr. Ernest Obama and Vision4 TV, ‘Ma kontri Pipo Dem’ Social Media platform and ‘le journal l’Anecdote’, for defamation, blackmail, propagation of fake news, etc.

These persons will be obliged by court in the coming days to present proof of wherefrom the AIF buys arms, how they import them, how it’s transported within the country, and how it’s being distributed to ‘Amba boys’.

Our International representatives in the USA and EUROPE, are equally pressing criminal charges against them.

AAA

President, AIF