Africa Forum To Hold Cameroon Symposium In April

IMPORTANT PRESS RELEASE OF THE AFRICA FORUM

On July 02, 2019, the Africa Forum (the Forum), a grouping of former African Heads of State and Government and other African leaders issued a communiqué in which it announced its intention to convene a Symposium on Cameroon. The objective of the Symposium, as stated in that communiqué, is to inform the Forum on the ongoing challenges facing the country and to lend its support to the peaceful resolution of those challenges.

The Africa Forum has set the date and venue for the Symposium as April 2020 in Kenya. Five hundred (500) Cameroonians will be invited to participate in the Symposium, representing a variety of stakeholders, including opinion leaders, civil society, the government of Cameroon, political parties, traditional authorities, religious bodies, different groups, youth leaders, the Cameroonian Diaspora and more.

The Forum will count on the goodwill of the invited participants to have an open and honest dialogue which will be the building block on which a lasting solution to the crisis in Cameroon may be attained. On August 28, 2019, The Africa Forum launched a website for the symposium www.symposiumcameroon.com, as a platform for Cameroonians to contribute by sharing their perspectives on the causes and potential solutions to the crises currently affecting Cameroon.

The Africa Forum thanks those who have shared their views through the Symposium website and encourages other Cameroonians to do the same so that all perspectives may be taken into consideration at the Symposium.

Further, the Forum calls on Cameroonians who are interested in participating in the Symposium to visit the website and fill out the appropriate form.

Dr John Tesha,

Executive Director.

24 December, 2019.