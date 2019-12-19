2 Die And 15 Injured in Ekona Attack

At least two workers of Source du Pays, have died and 15 others injured in an attack carried out by suspected Ambazonia fighters, around Mautu, a village in Muyuka subdivision in the southwest region on Thursday, December 19, 2019, CNA has learned.

CNA has gathered that Doctors counted 15 inured and two deaths. One lady, Blessing is battling for her life. She was taken to the Limbe regional hospital and later to Douala to continue treatment.

Sources have said that at least 3 Soldiers were escorting the truck as workers were being transported for work.

Blessing is now battling for her life in the hospital

The attackers also used Improvised Explosive Devices, IED. A security source has said the precise location of the attack is in Mautu near Ekona.

It is not clear if the gunmen targetted civilians or military men.