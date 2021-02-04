West Region Leads In Road Accidents- Transport Minister

The minister of transport Jean Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe on Monday February 1, 2021 held a crisis meeting with actors of the transport sector in the West region.

The meeting which saw the presence of heads of trade unions of the transport sector and road security agents in the region had as objective to seek lasting solutions to the problem of multiple accidents especially in the West region. It was disclosed that the 2/3 of road accidents in the country do happen in the West.

The transport boss accused night journeys which reduces the visibility of drivers, overloading and excess speed as main causes of the numerous road accidents. He also pointed an accusing finger on transport conductors popularly known as “moto boy” who are involved in many illegal transportation of illicit products.













Road security agents were also called upon to rigorously do their work on the field and avoid being accomplices in illegal activities. Jean Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe saluted the efforts that have been put so far by elements of forces of law and order in the sector. He also disclosed during this meeting that from 2011 to 2020, the number of deaths resulting from road accidents has reduced from 6000 to 683.

The transport boss also visited survivors of last Wednesday’s fatal accident that took 55 lives and transmitted words of encouragement from the Head of State, Paul Biya.