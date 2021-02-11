West Region Fears Overlapping Armed Conflict In Northwest, SDO Restricts Circulation Of Motorbikes

The senior divisional officer for Bamboutos, in the western region, François Franklin Étapa has banned the circulation of motorbikes between 8 pm to 6 am in some neighbourhoods sharing boundaries with the northwest region, CNA has gathered.

The information is contained in a communiqué signed by the SDO.

All four subdivisions in the division are concerned with this decision which comes at a time when the division is threatened by the armed conflict in the restive northwest region.

A total of 9 neighbourhoods in Babadjou subdivision are concerned with this ban. In Galim subdivision, Bamenyam, Bagam and Bamendjing are concerned, while Nzindong neighbourhood in Batcham subdivision is the only quarter affected by the decision and in Mbouda subdivision; Balatchi and Ngwaya 1, 2 and 3 are concerned.

The decision exempts only security forces, health personnel and members of vigilante groups.

Divisional officers and forces of law and order of the subdivisions concerned oversee the implementation of this decision.

