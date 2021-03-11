Front pageSociety
Transport Minister Lays Out Measures To Curb Road Accidents
Jean Ernest Massena Ngalle has spelled out sanctions that awaits drivers especially those plying highways, adding that in a worst situation, driver’s licenses will be withdrawn from defaulters.
The improper use of Led lights is said to be a major cause of road accidents. The minister advices bikers and drivers to use it only when necessary and when not functioning, it should be repaired.
Overloading is also a preoccupation and any driver caught doing so shall face the law by having his license suspended and if he or she continues, the license will be withdrawn.
