Front pageSociety

Transport Minister Lays Out Measures To Curb Road Accidents

1 week ago
Less than a minute

Jean Ernest Massena Ngalle has spelled out sanctions that awaits drivers especially those plying highways, adding that in a worst situation, driver’s licenses will be withdrawn from defaulters.

The improper use of Led lights is said to be a major cause of road accidents. The minister advices bikers and drivers to use it only when necessary and when not functioning, it should be repaired.

Overloading is also a preoccupation and any driver caught doing so shall face the law by having his license suspended and if he or she continues, the license will be withdrawn.

Spread the love
1 week ago
Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

The Progression Of COVID-19 In Cameroon, Time For Reflection

1 day ago

PAP President Says SDF NEC Decision On Vice-chair Not Enough

2 days ago

COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca Controversy, Cameroon Gov’t Pushed Ahead With Plans

2 days ago

Separatists Blame Pro-government Activist For Kidnap Of CRTV Journalist

3 days ago
Back to top button