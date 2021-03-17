The Progression Of COVID-19 In Cameroon, Time For Reflection

A year back, the deadly pandemic came knocking at the doors of Cameroon, and successfully made its way in. 111 is the average positive cases registered daily one year after the existence of the pandemic.

How has this pandemic evolved, one year after?

March 6, 2020, Cameroon registered it’s first two cases of the COVID-19. Some 11 days after, authorities driven by these rising figures took immediate measures to curb the spread of the COVID-19 by outlining 13 barrier measures amongst which closure of schools, dividing public opinion, closing down air, water and land borders.

The virus kept progressing slowly with the minister of public health having one of the busiest twitter pages on which he gave the evolution of the pandemic. His department, with weekly press conferences, gave updates on the evolution of the pandemic.

That notwithstanding, 3 months later, that is in July 2020, the country reached its peak with 2324 positive cases registered on July 07 2020, 64 deaths on July 15 2020 and 4183 active cases on July 23 2020 according to figures published by http://worldometers.info

Exactly one year, on March 17, 2020, Cameroon has today registered 40, 622 positive cases, 601 deaths and 35,261 recoveries according to figures from the ministry of public health. Analysing the figures, the country has been registering an average of 111 daily cases since March 17 2020 while the number of deaths has been multiplied by ten, from 64 to 601.









With these figures, the government of Cameroon has been busy struggling to manage the pandemic with the creation of a national solidarity fund which helped revive many sectors in the country.

But what about those “big men” who have died with the emergence of the virus? Opinions are rife that the COVID-19 has been used by politicians to eliminate political rivals and those tagged as “enemies of the state”.

Lawyers, Politicians, Civil Society have died in succession since the first case of the virus was detected in Cameroon, leaving many doubting how serious is the

Spread the love











