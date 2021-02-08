Survival Cameroon Initiative, Where Is 217 Million?

On February 3, the founder of the project, leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement, Professor Maurice Kamto ordered a second audit to illucidate the absence of 217 million CFA francs in the association’s account.

Survie Cameroun, Survival Initiative created in April 2020 had as main objective to mobilise fund home and abroad to assist Cameroonians in the fight against the deadly pandemic- COVID19.

Six months after its creation, the head of the team Christian Penda Ekoka revealed that as of August 2020, FCFA 721, 556 million was received and part of the money used for humanitarian activities.

In the Month of November, Internally Displaced Persons in the West, Littoral and Centre regions received food, school materials, hydroalcoholic gel and face masks as the country battled to contain the spread of the disease.

The announcement of Henri Djoko in charge of digital payments at SCSI indicating that as of September 30,2020 only 529, 359 million were received sparked controversy and pushed Professor Maurice Kamto to demand an independent audit.

The ACDB Consulting was sought for its expertise and findings revealed that 217 million francs had disappeared.

Unable to comprehend, CRM leader has ordered a new audit from International audit firm ERNST and YOUNG for more clarity.



The Survie Cameroun, Survival Initiative project has been closed since December 31, 2020.

Spread the love











