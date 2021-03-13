Sisterspeak237 Partners With SOGOC To Eliminate Abortion Related Maternal Deaths

“Everyone can play a role to create awareness because unsafe abortions is a public health concern in Cameroon.”

It has since been a silent killer among women who commit unsafe abortions in Cameroon and has for the past years gained little attention and or adequate sensitisation on the dangers it poses to the lives of millions who venture into aborting their foetus for one reason or the other.

Though the Cameroon penal code allows abortion when a woman is raped or if the pregnancy endangers her life, such women still cannot have timely access to the service. The cumbersome procedures which the women must undergo before they can be considered qualified for the service is a real bottleneck.

The barriers to a safe abortion have been broken by a Non-Profit, Non-Governmental Organisation that focuses on underreported stories, facilitate debates and discussions on issues affecting women in Cameroon, Sisterspeak237, in partnership with the Society of Gynaecologists, SOGOC.

The initiative, dubbed “Access to Maternal Health” is to respond to these needs and reach out to millions of Cameroonian women still living in ignorance.

It has been revealed by SOGOC that about 38% of maternal deaths are due to complications of unsafe abortion. This collaboration between the health association and Sisterspeak237, is therefore paramount to put an end to this rising figure.

An Obstetrician/Gynaecologist and member of SOGOC, Professor Dohbit Sama, who made the revelation recently on Spotlight, show on Naja TV, said since Backstreet and unsafe abortions is the leading cause of maternal deaths, three main strategies could be applied to reduce the maternal mortality in Cameroon.

“First strategy is for pregnant women to follow up antenatal care so that early complications can be detected. Secondly, pregnant women must be assisted during delivery by confirmed health personnel. Thirdly, family planning is advised. The use of modern contraceptive methods can help reduce unplanned pregnancies as it helps women to program when to become pregnant. Effective use of modern family planning methods reduces by 30% the number of women dying from pregnancy-related complications.” He told the host.

According to Doctor Ngwashi Christabel, a supporter of the campaign, she has witnessed girls and women die from unsafe abortion complications and sometimes tempted to blame herself for not being able to help.







The “Access to Maternal Health” campaign is expected to trigger reflections about the need to act urgently and so reduce maternal deaths linked to unsafe abortion, create awareness and increased sensitization about the dangers of unsafe abortion. Throughout this national campaign, Sisterspeak 237 and SOGOC are engaging & disseminating key messages through Ten newspapers, Three tv stations, Ten radio stations, Bloggers, and health workers.

