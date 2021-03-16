Separatists Blame Pro-government Activist For Kidnap Of CRTV Journalist

Accused by a Pro-government platform, Ma Kontri Pipo Dem, MKPD, of carrying out the kidnapping of Bunyui Fakeh, journalist working with State media CRTV Buea, on Saturday March 13, 2021, members of the Fako Action Force,a separatist group operating in Fako division, southwest region,have said the man who masterminded the kidnapping is a certain Nkonda Titus, living in the UK.

In a statement, the Fako Action Force said the man who allegedly works with the UK armed forces, is the founder of MKPD and carried out the kidnapping of the female journalist to tarnish the image of the FAF.

Fakeh being tortured in the hands of her kidnappers

They wondered how the pro-government Activist was the first to get hold of a video of the female journalist, sent out by the kidnappers.

Earlier on, the MKPD platform had accused the separatists and urged Fakeh Bunyui to tell the world that she was kidnapped by Ambazonia fighters in Buea.

She was released on Sunday March 14, after a ransom is reported to have been paid.

