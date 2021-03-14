SDF Disavows First National Vice Chairman Over Controversial Parliamentary Letter To US Senate

Meeting in Yaoundé on Saturday, March 13, 2021, during a National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting chaired by National Chairman Ni John Fru Ndi, Executive members expressed discontentment at the First National Vice Chairman Joshua Osih for appending his signature on a letter written by some members of Cameroonian parliament to US Senators, wherein, the latter was criticised for urging US President Joe Biden not to repatriate some Cameroonian asylum seekers.

In a resolution, the SDF party has asked members to withdraw their signatures, ““Considering the the petition by the National Assembly to the American Congress, The National Executive Committee of the SDF frowns at the signatories of the petition including the 1st Vice National Chairman-Hon. Joshua Osih, and tasks them to, with the same vigor, cause the Parliament with the CPDM obese majority and the Head of State to bring the Anglophone problem to the floor of parliament for discussion. Otherwise, the SDF MPs, signatory to the petition should withdraw their signatures”





During its NEC meeting last Saturday, they also condemned the management of the covid-19 pandemic in Cameroon and the government’s laxity in showing public example in the respect of barrier measures.

