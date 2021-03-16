PAP President Says SDF NEC Decision On Vice-chair Not Enough

The President of the Popular Action Party (PAP) Njang Denise Tabe has mcoked at Hon. Joshua Osih’s signing of a recent Parliamentary letter to the United States Senators and says it is scandalous especially from a man who hails from a Division in the South West region whose inhabitants are victims of an armed conflict.

Njang Denise qualifies the SDF MP’s signature on the CPDM dominated Parliamentary letter as a worse political blunder. On the other hand, the PAP President described as provocative, the resolution taken by the SDF National Executive Committee ordering the party’s 1st National V.P to withdraw his signatory from the letter. he expected an apology from Hon Osih to NEC members.

PAP Press Statement

Njang Denis describes Osih’s petition as scandalous considering that he is a native of Toko in Ndian division, one of the hard-hit divisions from the ongoing crisis. A division whose inhabitants are seeking refuge in Nigeria and the USA for fear of stray bullets or army indiscriminate shooting. Njang says the signature from Osih is the worse Political blunder of his Political career now and tomorrow.

Osih may need to read about Valentine Stresser, the one-time president of Sierra Leone whose Political blunder as a young president persecuted him all his life till now. It is also a call for concern that the first vice president of a political party like SDF will take such foolish decision without the concern of his party or advisers or national chairman.

Even at that, I was expecting the SDF NEC resolution to request immediate withdrawal of Osih’s signature and for him to tender an open apology to the oppressed people of the restive regions and Cameroonians at large. The NEC decision on Osih is empty, provocative and vindicative of the insinuation of Anglophone people in particular and Cameroonians about the position of SDF in the ongoing war and Cameroon Politics.

It is very clear to Anglophones and Cameroonians that Osih Joshua is the black ship of the Anglophone family for betraying the trust of the people embedded in him as a Parliamentarian and also as the 2nd in command of SDF. It is clear to the people that party Politics of the old Political parties and leaders lack the veracity of credibility, consistency, nobility and loyalty to the people.

Our people should understand that in choosing a Political platform for a new social order, for a new Political era, the public actions and declarations of such leaders or party should be above the monetary and material condition influence. The People are now wise, it’s a new generation who cannot be fooled for personal Political gains.

Njang Denis Tabe

National President PAP.

Spread the love











