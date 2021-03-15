MINEPAT Partners With Bafoussam Two Council To Construct Classrooms

Government Primary school Balatchouet – Bapi in the Mifi division last Friday March 12 hosted the second phase of the HIMO project under the supervision of Senior divisional officer Koulbout Aman David.

The HIMO project consists of the construction and cleaning of the stretch from Carrefour Koumfa to Baleng palace, the construction of a block of 3 classrooms and an administrative block at Government Primary school Singh and 2 classrooms at the nursery section and reconstruction of 3 toilettes at government primary school Balatchouet.





This is the result of a partnership agreement between the ministry of economy, planning and regional development and the council of Bafoussam 2 whose total cost sums up at CFA 334, 454 659.

Work started on Monday, March 15, 2021, with the senior divisional officer calling for a plausible investment to ensure the success of the project.

