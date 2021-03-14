Journalist’s Association, Trade Union Condemn Kidnap Of Member

There is furry among English speaking journalists in Cameroon as reporter with the Cameroon Radio Television, CRTV spends a second night in captivity. Journalists are calling for the immediate and unconditional release of Fame Bunyui Fakeh, kidnapped on Saturday night, March 13, 2021, in her Mile 18 residence in Buea, southwest region.

CAMASEJ said her kidnapping “Is a blatant and unpardonable attack on journalists who should in no way be a target for any party in the ongoing unrest.”

The southwest chapter of Cameroon Journalist’s Trade Union has condemned the act adding that “Any harm meant against any journalist should be condemned in the strongest terms”

