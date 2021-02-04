Interior Minister Bans Meeting On Fecafoot GA

The Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji has banned the holding of any meeting related to a planned Extra-ordinary General Assembly of the Cameroon Football Federation, FECAFOOT.

Local administrative authorities in the 10 regions of Cameroon have been instructed by Minister Paul Atanga Nji to be vigilant.

This ban comes following the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sports, CAS, on January 15, 2021 that later saw some local club presidents storm the FECAFOOT Headquarters in Tchinga in Yaounde demanding the current management to park out.

The holding of an extra-ordinary General Assembly of FECAFOOT will see institution of an interim team.

MINAT boss notes in his release that such will not happen, noting that the current executive team will continue working until when fresh elections are held.

MINAT release

FECAFOOT’s legal body and the Court of First Instance in YAOUNDE also say it is the Seidou Mbombo Njoya team that will stay at the FECAFOOT Headquarters.

Minister Paul Atanga as well warns against violation of his order which he says would be considered a threat to peace and social cohesion.

The election of Mr Mbombo was invalidated by CAS but President Paul Biya who met recently with FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, expressed his wish for the Mbombo team to be the interim until fresh elections are held.