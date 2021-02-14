Government Forces Torture Civilian With Machete In Ndu

CNA has obtained a video lasting 9 minutes and 35 seconds, the time of the recording is not known but from the voices, one Gendarme mentioned Ndu.

Ndu is a Sub Division in Donga Mantung Division, North West region. In the video, a mixed force, comprising Police, Army and Gendarmes, with unkempt hairs, are seen brutalising a young man whose brother is allegedly an Ambazonia fighter. One said in Ewondo, “We will deal with him, ‘Elanga Zime Bi’ look at his eyes”

They questioned him, ” Where is your brother”

He answered , “My brother is in the bush, I do not know his whereabouts”

As the video proceeds, they poured water on him, then used a machete to beat his stomach, his buttocks and his legs.





As they tortured him, asking him to produce his brother, the young man kept saying, “He is in the bushes, if i knew his whereabouts I would have told you”.

But they said he was pretending, the man who initially was filming, took the machete and asked the young man to lie down looking up, he then beat his legs until he passed out.

It is after he passed out that one of them said, “Leave him, leave him, to rest before you continue, we cannot tell if he is Amba for now”

It is not clear if the said victim later died.

The last time such a scene was seen was in Lebialem three years ago.

There have been several such treatment on Anglophones in the northwest and southwest regions, and such war crimes, go unnoticed.

