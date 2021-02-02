Former Separatist Fighters Go Haywire In Buea

The Secretary-General at the Southwest Governor’s Office and the Divisional Officer for Buea visited the site where former Ambazonia fighters protested between Bokwaongo and Long Street, in Buea, but attempts to calm them down failed.

Every day, some of the former fighters are on Live Facebook Shows saying that all is well at the centre, whereas, things are falling apart.





Former Ambazonia combatants striking in Buea

When these fighters started complaining of poor treatment some months ago, the Director of the DDR Cameroon, Fai Yengo Francis, said everything has been put in place to reintegrate the former combatants but government has used more propaganda than looking out for concrete solutions to their worries.

The fighters at the Buea DDR centre on Monday February 1, 2021, decided to take their destinies into their hands and demand for government’s part of the bargain that made them quit fighting. They blocked the highway prompting the deployment of combat ready anti-riot police.

Poor treatment, no jobs and a constant prisoner life is just too much for men who just wanted to be free and live like any normal human being.



“Our wives have left us, we are tired of this kind of life. Many have been here for many months, more than one year still suffering. We want to leave and fend for ourselves” a former Separatist fighter at the DDR centre in Buea told reporters why they carried out a strike on Monday.

DDR Director Powerless?



Former Governor, Fai Yengo Francis, has shown his incompetence as Director of Cameroons DDR Committee. A centre created before the end of a war.The strike of former fighters on Monday shows how the Government put the Cart before the Horse and is not ready to listen to the former combatants.

Fai Yengo Francis

Life is said to be a living hell to these young men living in the Buea and Bamenda centres.