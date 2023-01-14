Football: Youssoufa Moukoko who denied to play for Cameroon entangled in age saga￼

The Cameroonian born, adopted in Germany, Youssoufa Moukoko, has been caught up in an age issue with revelations suggesting that he is 22 years and not 18, the Mirror has reported.

It is alleged in Germany that his real birth certificate show he is 22 years. According to the Mirror, his real birth certificate was sent to a journalist by his adoptive father.

The Cameroonian born moved to Germany in 2014 and was adopted, a few years later he is named the youngest player in the Bundesliga. He was also part of the 2022 world cup expedition in Qatar.

Cameroonian football authorities met with Youssoufa Moukoko to lure him to play with the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon but he turn down the offer.

The young player’s contract with Borussia Dortmund ends in the summer and he is not looking forward to a renewal, reports say. FC Barcelona, Chelsea, and New Castle United are in the race to sign him.

But it remains unclear just how long the saga will last and what would be the consequences. There are also reports that his real name is Youssoufa Mohamadou.

Recently, the Cameroon Football Federation suspended 21 players for age fraud-they claimed to be under 17, but age tests showed they were older.