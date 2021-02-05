Family Of Ebune Moses Decry Forced Disappearance Of Their Child

For over two years, the family of Ebune Moses Obase, has not set eyes on him and do not even know his whereabouts. “On the 28th of July 2018, My Brother Ebune Moses Obase was picked up by the military in a Gerndame pick-up car around 10 am in a car wash opposite the market in 3-corners Fiango Kumba southwest region, since then we have looked for him everywhere to no avail.” His brother told CNA.

The former president of the commercial motorcycle rider’s union of Kumba 3 subdivision allegedly taken to Buea “|But we have checked in the Prisons of Buea, Douala, Yaoundé, and he is nowhere to be found. It has been more than 2 years and we have no information of his whereabouts,” his brother lamented.

The condition Under which he was arrested is not clear no charges against him not even a call from him or anyone to alert the family about anything.

“There is more to the story because his predecessor was also arrested and tortured to death and someone who went to retrieve the corpse of their love one at the Kumba General Hospital found him and alerted his family. For my brother, we have not heard anything.” He revealed.