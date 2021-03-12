Fake Money Doubling Insurance Agency Shuts Down, Clients Stranded

By Wilson Musa

A company in Mokolo, Yaounde, centre region, known as Global Insurance Agency that claimed to specialise in risk-sharing, protection of property and provision of capital has shutdown leaving more than 20 clients stranded. Young Cameroonians who were recruited as agents after paying money and were expected to receive double were shocked one month after, close to the pay date.

Proof of money paid by one of the clients

many people have paid huge sums of money ranging from FCFA 100, 000 to FCFA 5million and above, we learned.

” We are young Cameroonians searching for a job we found one went for an interview and made it we were recruited at an insurance agency named GLOBAL INSURANCE AGENCY based at mokolo. We were to do prospection then call on individuals to also invest in the company of which they will gain profit in thier investment. We did work for more than a month then yesterday morning we got there and noticed nothing was moving they had closed up with peoples investment”, a frustrated worker told CNA.

The workers have tabled their problems at the national gendarmerie located around the Municipal Lake.

A note shared with CNA shows that the company promised investors a 40% interest rate five days upon deposit of investment.

