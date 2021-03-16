COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca Controversy, Cameroon Gov’t Pushed Ahead With Plans

Cameroon is yet to receive its own vaccine but tongues are spitting rage. The minister of public health despite worldwide worries about the aftermath of vaccination, insists on administering the vaccine to vulnerable persons and those beyond 50 years of age.

More than eight countries have fully suspended the use of the vaccine with the Netherlands being the latest. DR Congo has simply delayed the start of rollouts. Figures indicate that of about 17 million people vaccinated in the UK and EU, only about 40 had blood clot.

One year since the first case of the pandemic was detected in Cameroon, the government through the public health minister has promoted foreign medication over traditional medicine, to the surprised of many Cameroonians who thought with the invention of local drugs, the government was going to move into action to procure them.

Nonetheless, ArchBishop of the metropolitan Diocese of Douala, Mgr. Samuel Kleda’s ADSAK and ELIXIR COVID-19 cure have according to the prelate healed over 20.000 Cameroonians and treatment still stands despite the second wave of the pandemic.

Spread the love











