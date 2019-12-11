Young Cameroonian IT Experts Develop Distant Account Management Platform

Businessmen both small, big and medium sizes can now manage their businesses, chase their debtors anywhere and anytime 24/7. This platform created by Infinity group( a group of Accountants and Information Technology experts) deploys cloud-based/online business management systems (accounting, Inventory control and Point of Sales systems) using Artificial Intelligence (AI) for business owners to manage, control their businesses and chase their debtors anywhere, anytime.

All you need is to subscribe to the platform, have an internet connection and control your account anywhere in the world. You do not need to hire many Accountants for your company.

Their easy-to-use online cloud management software allows you to run your business and access your accounts from your PC, Mac, tablet, or phone, as you choose. Using the online/cloud management software and say bye-bye to inventory theft.

Accessibility

We can view your accounts in real-time and provide valuable, real-time advice where necessary.

Security

Your accounting data is always kept safe and secure, even if your computer should be lost or stolen.

Quick Support

With a clear picture of your day-to-day finances, we can offer you clear advice and fast response to any queries.

Great Value for Money

Although you’ll enjoy more features and benefits using an online accountant, the cost is typically less than a traditional accountant.

Our Services:

Online /Cloud Accounting, Inventory Management & Point of Sales software

Remote Accounting Services

Tax and Business Advisory Services

Virtual Finance Director Services

Payroll and Human Capital Management

Management Consultancy Services

Our Contacts:

Ancient Direction Nobra – Akwa – Douala – Cameroon

Tel: (237) 680 422 097

WhatsApp: 675 440 840

Email: info@infinitygroupcm.com

Website: www.infinitygroupcm.com

CONTACT US TODAY