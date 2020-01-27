uba cameroon
logo
mobile-logo
Trending News
HomeFront pageWomen Share Pains With GIDICom In Fireside Chat

Women Share Pains With GIDICom In Fireside Chat

Front page / Society
0 Comments
802 Views
by:

Women Share Pains With GIDICom In Fireside Chat

The effects of the Anglophone crisis have buried so much hatred and pain in the minds of many and women are not exempted from this. Such pain and hatred have been manifested online and offline in hate speeches and violent attacks. Women have sometimes been the oppressor or the oppressed.

Against this backdrop, Global Initiative for Digital inclusion and Communication GIDICom as part of its #Act4peace237 Campaign which is a defyhatenow initiative organized a fireside chat with women, particularly women with special abilities. Their stories have gone unreported and reasons for GIDICom’s inclusiveness during dialogue.

The Moderator of the session, Rosaline Obah Akah called on the women to always actively engage such discussions, adding that it was “A heart to heart talk”.

The Executive Director of GIDICom, Pedmia Shatu, applauded the efforts made by the women to come particularly at a time when there is insecurity. She explained the concept of #DefyHateNow and #Act4peace237 Campaign which is geared towards taking small but hygienic steps towards a #HateFree online and offline space. Participants were advised to begin by advocating peace in their small spheres of influence by solving little misunderstandings around their communities.

Women during the chat shared their pain most of which included losing loved ones, property, teenage pregnancies, lack of home comfort, lack of assistance, inability for persons living with disabilities to run when there is a shootout, among others.

Women with special abilities frowned at all organizations carrying out humanitarian assistance and government for not assessing their needs. Many have been registered, struggled to reach some of the distribution sites but collected no item.

At the end of the fireside chat session, Pedmia Shatu echoed that 15 women were a good number to have started with to monitor impact. “Their stories simply tells me and my team that we don’t need to sleep but work double to see that we impact lives because these are just a few of such women going through trauma but I believe with God on our side, we shall hold on firm and bring the desired impact” GIDICom’s Executive Director added.

The women left happy to have had a shoulder to lean on which is @GIDICom through its #Act4peace237 Campaign under the banner of #DefyHateNow and promised to take small significant moves to #DefyHateNow in their various communities.

Spread the love
Rate This Article
Author

info@cameroonnewsagency.com

Related Articles

No Comments

Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.

CNA
CNA
Address

Akwa-Douala, P.O.Box: 10275 Email: info@cameroonnewsagency.com
Phone: +237 679 700 696 - 622 395 524

Recent Posts
Newsletter

We will email you the latest news

[contact-form-7 id="4044" title="news letter"]

Facebook Posts

Cameroon News Agency

2 hours ago

Cameroon News Agency

The office of REDHAC, "Central Africa Human Rights Defenders Network" in Douala has been ravaged by flames

Researches, publications, important documents and archives dating about 10 years back were destroyed.

The Director believes it is an arson attack on the organization by yet to be known individuals with reasons they best know.

"Why we know it is a criminal act is because the hoodlums disconnected the camera 2 found in the archives room ravaged. No one can tell us it is not criminal. We have tabled complaints to the competent headquarters." Said Mrs Maximilienne NGO MBE, Executive Director of REDHAC.

She said she was shocked when she was informed.

"Upon my arrival Monday, I alerted my collaborators. Flames were everywhere. At about 7:00pm according to my neighbour she saw like someone entered the office. Now she was asking if there was someone in, it was fire she saw. The neighbor raised alarm for help of the population to quench the flames. Water and sand were used by the population to put out the flames, but the flames were intense. At least the fire was stopped from ravaging my office. " Added the REDHAC Director. ... See MoreSee Less

Video

View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Linked InShare by Email

Cameroon News Agency

2 hours ago

Cameroon News Agency

The National President of Cameroon Rennaissance Movement, Professor Maurice Kamto, is in Paris , France.

He arrived on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, and received by his supporters at the airport like a President with so-called "Presidential Guards" tying a red stripe on their arm like those at the Unity Palace.

Supporters of the MRC have since October 8, 2018, claimed that Maurice Kamto won the Presidential elections, calling him "The Incumbent President".

CNA ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Linked InShare by Email

Cameroon News Agency

2 hours ago

Cameroon News Agency

Chef Nina's Cuisine is hiring the services of:
1) Waiter / Waitress
2) Professional cook
3) Kitchen assistant

Job location - Douala - Bonapriso
Age - 25 to 40 years
Gender: Male or Female

Interested candidates should kindly send in their applications / CVs to chefninacuisine@gmail.com or call 670230074.

Application deadline: February 5th, 2020.

CNA ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Linked InShare by Email

Copyright CNA 2018

Design by UPTIMA