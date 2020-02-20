Want To Become A Full-Stack Web Developer? No Stress! Enroll Now At Seven Academy, The Gateway To Success

Social Media is fast becoming the ‘new oil and gas sector’ in our society today. Businessmen and personalities are in dire need of someone who can build good websites and or design for their businesses and personal dealings. But the number of website developers is less than the demand. Seven Advanced Academy, Cameroon’s most trusted tech company, based in Bali, Douala, offers the best training that guarantees paid internships and full employment after the program through a new service called Seven Global Procurement and Sourcing, Seven GPS.

The two years program covers training in:

Fundamentals to Web Development

Fundamentals to Front-end Web Development

Advanced Front-end Web Development

Advanced Back-end Web Development.

At week 38 and 39 before your final capstone exam, you’ll study:

Entrepreneurship

Product Management

Marketing

These are blueprint courses that will arm you for the job market once you complete your training at Seven Advanced Academy. The training is rigorous, but interesting because you will have the opportunity to enjoy the two top-notch laboratories with a capacity of 30 persons per lab. Both are equipped with 62.23-inch iMac computers, training projectors, and gadgets. The environment is set up to permit you to study technology in accordance with what is required at the international level. This is the standard environment to guarantee productivity and quality training to make you an oh-so Full-Stack Web Developer.

Program Instructor Speaks:

Mr. Kamdjou Temfack Duplex M, Training Supervisor and Director of Full-Stack Web Development at Seven Academy.

He is a certified Google For Education expert, an Udacity Google Africa Challenge Winner, and a Microsoft Regional Imagine Cup Winner apart from that he actively contributes to open source projects.

Tech Students receiving lectures in one of Seven Advanced Academy’s modern laboratories

“Web development is broad to learn on your own. Some schools will tell you to concentrate either on the client-side or server-side.

At Seven Advanced Academy, we do both. That is why we call it Full-Stack.

However, teaching Full Stack Web Development is not easy. New programs and technologies pop up every day and the temptation you’ll face is trying to learn everything.

We intentionally divided our program into four modules.

Personally, I put a lot of emphasis on Javascript across all four modules because I know it is an essential program to do well here at Seven and in the market.

Also, I come from an engineering background with strong mathematical skills. And while these are not compulsory requirements to get into this program or to complete the program, I know how to take you around them easily even if your math skills are not good.

I go as far as teaching my students SEO. Not because it is a requirement for the program but because I know it will help them make passive income and their works stand out when they meet customers after training.

Join us now. Come to Seven Academy, share with me your difficulties and I’ll help you fast. Programming should be easy to understand once you have the passion and you meet the real mentor.”

Seven Academy was founded, by Cameroonian born, Senior Technical Program Manager at Google, Mrs. Estelle Yomba.

CONTACT DETAILS :

Whatsapp (+237) 58066982

Send Email: info@sevenadvancedacademy.com

Location: Douala Bali, Opposite Hotel Serena, CM





