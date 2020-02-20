US Diplomat Calls The ICC to Investigate Paul Biya

A former US Diplomat and former US Assistant Secretary for African Affairs Herman Cohen, has recommended the International Criminal Court to investigate the Biya regime for crimes against humanity. The call comes days after gov’t forces killed at least 32 persons including 14 children in Ngarbuh village, North West region.

Cohen (Ret) As an ambassador, advisor to Presidents, and a 38-year veteran of the Foreign Service, Ambassador Herman J. Cohen has devoted his entire professional career to African and European affairs. Over the years, Cohen grew to know every first-generation African leader – from Mandela to Mobutu, to Moammar Gaddafi.

He has demonstrated great interest in seeing an end to the armed conflict in Southern Cameroons through justice.