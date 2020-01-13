UBA Appoints Martin Che as Regional CEO For Central, Eastern, And Southern Africa (CESA) Region.

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has announced the appointment of Mr. Martin CHE as the Regional Chief Executive Officer of Central, Eastern, and Southern Africa (CESA) Region. This appointment will see him oversee UBA’s operations in Cameroon, Congo Brazzaville, Gabon, Chad, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia, and Mozambique.

This appointment is on a list of new developments announced by the Group Managing Director Kennedy Uzoka last Monday 6th January 2020 at the bank’s headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria. Speaking on the appointments, the Group Chairman Tony O. Elumelu said “These appointments emphasize the Group’s commitment to our pan-African and global network, our huge retail client base and our operational infrastructure. We are focused on improving our efficiency and further strengthening our pan-African mission, using the extraordinary pool of talent and experience available in the Group.”

Martin Che, new CESA CEO

Until his appointment as Regional CEO for the CESA region, Mr. Martin Che was Regional CEO CEMAC region overseeing the bank’s operations in Cameroon, Gabon, Congo Brazzaville, Chad and the Democratic Republic of Congo. He also previously served as MD/CEO of UBA Congo Brazzaville and has played diverse roles in the Institution.

Mr. Martin CHE is an experienced banker with a proven track record. He is a business development professional with skills set in credit risk, financial risk, business relationship management, management, and banking operations. He holds an MBA in Banking and Finance from the School of Business of the University of Wales, Bangor, and has numerous leadership qualifications from IMD Business School, Lausanne. The new Regional CEO for CESA Region comes in with 20 years’ experience in the banking sector.

Mr. Martin CHE’s main goal for the Bank as he begins his tenure as RCEO CESA will be to take the Region to new heights, exceeding customer’s expectations with improved service delivery and placing more focus on UBA’s core values – Enterprise, Excellence and Execution. In line with UBA’s goal of becoming a top 3 Systemically Important Bank (SIB) in every country of our operations in Africa, “I look forward to working with the various stakeholders in Cameroon, Congo Brazzaville, Gabon, Chad, DRC, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia and Mozambique in adding value and developing the UBA business in Africa”, he said.