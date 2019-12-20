The Post Newspaper Publisher Dies

One of Cameroon’s finest English speaking journalists, Publisher of the authoritative, The Post newspaper, who doubles as SDF Mayor of Nkor Council in the North West region, Francis Wache has died, CNA has gathered.

Late Francis Wache

The man who was a founding father of the Cameroon Association of English Speaking Journalists, CAMASEJ, died just two days after complaining of stomach ache.

Kongnyuy FrancisWache was born on December 31, 1955, at Noni Nkor, Bui division.

He dies few days after another Publisher, ANU Paul of Green Echoes Newspaper kicked the bucket in the West region.