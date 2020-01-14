Student Kills Own Teacher in Yaounde

A 15-year-old Form 3 student of Government High School, GHS Nkolbisson in Yaounde, Centre region, Brice Ngosso is under Police custody after stabbing a male Mathematics teacher of the same school, Njoni TCHAKOUNTE Maurice with a compass to death on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.

The part-time Maths teacher died at the Yaoundé emergency centre shortly after he was rushed in.

It is reported the student refused to hand over his telephone he was manipulating during the lesson, despite persistent order to do so by the Maths teacher. School rules and regulations do not tolerate the usage of mobile phones in classrooms.

Late Njoni TCHAKOUNTE Maurice

In an attempt to forcefully confiscate the telephone, the student picked up a pair of compass and stabbed the teacher with.

The classroom turned to a pool of blood and pandemonium gripped the entire institution and its environs.