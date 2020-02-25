Social Security Minister Angered Over Macron’s Comment On Paul Biya

The brief impromptu interview granted to the Cameroonian activist Calibri Calibro, also the founder of the Brigade Anti-Sardinards (BAS), by president Emmanuel Macron of France, on February 22, 2020, in Paris, France, has given the Yaounde regime insomnia.

The Minister of Labour and Social Security, Grégoire Owona, visibly struck by this conversation on the situation of Cameroon in world view, in a very iconoclastic tone, chose the diplomatic axis to remember the nature of the relations which exist between his country and France.

“France will always remain a great friend of Cameroon even if activists illegally received for a few moments, remove certain French officials from their usual reserve. Cameroon serenely continues its advance towards peaceful democracy, effective decentralization and respect for human rights which have been committed for several years, beyond some alleged pressures, through its voluntarist choices and with determination under the unshakeable leadership of Paul Biya. Long live Cameroon-France friendship and cooperation,” the Deputy Secretary-General of the Cameroonian People’s Democratic Movement (CPDM) wrote on his Facebook page 24 hours after the words of the French President.

The pill remains difficult to swallow for the government and other Cameroonians.

This occurred following continues killings in the northwest ad southwest regions of Cameroon, an don the wake of the massacre in Ngarbuh (North-West), attributed by NGOs to the Cameroonian army, even as the Cameroonian government has continued to deny these allegations.