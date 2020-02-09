Regional Elections To Hold After Local Polls- Paul Biya

President Paul Biya told the Press shortly after casting his vote a primary school in Bastos, Yaounde, adding that the major reason for the Regional elections is to strengthen democracy. The President sounded optimistic about Sunday’s polls, saying that calls for a boycott by a minority have been boycotted.

The civil society Stand up for Cameroon and the Cameroon Renaissance Movement political party called for a boycott of the February 9 polls. It is not certain if Paul Biya also included calls by Ambazonia leaders, fighting to restore the State of Southern Cameroons, in his “minority”

The two Anglophone regions have already witnessed massive boycott early Sunday in places like Kumbo, Kumba, Bamenda and other towns except for some areas like Limbe and Buea urban.

Gunshots were fired as Ambazonia fighters battle to enforce the one-week lockdown that started on February 6, 2020.

The putting in place of resolutions of the major national dialogue is therefore on course. The regional polls plus the special status for Anglophones, according to the presidency, is the best way to resolve the armed conflicts in Southern Cameroons’ North West and South West.

The UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres has called on the Biya regime to initiate another dialogue which will include the Ambazonians.