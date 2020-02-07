Police Detain Australian Based Cameroonian For Alleged Role In Armed Conflict

It’s been three weeks since Dr. Awoh Emmanuel was arrested in Yaoundé. The Australian based Cameroonian was picked up at the Yaoundé Nsimalen International Airport on January 17, 2020, for allegedly sponsoring Ambazonia activities.

A source has told CNA that he came to bury his father who died in December 2019.

“If he was really sponsoring Ambazonia activities, he wouldn’t have dared to enter Cameroon, talk less of entering Yaoundé. Apparently, he was framed up and reported to the Police by some persons of bad will” the source said.

After the death of his father, in December, Police mount security measures both on land, air, and water to trap him, since they suspected he was going to come for the funeral.