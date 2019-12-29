North West Miss, Crowned Miss Cameroon 2020

Audrey Nahbila Monkam, 24, graduate from the University of Buea, origin from Bali Nyonga, North West candidate, wins Miss Cameroon 2020. She was crowned in a ceremony organized by Miss Cameroon Organizing Committee, COMICA, at the Yaounde complex centre on Saturday, December 28, 2019.

The 24-year-old, Audrey Nahbila Monkam, with height 1.80m is a holder of a Bachelor Degree in Banking and Finance.

The Miss Cameroon Former Winners

Miss Cameroon has for the past years been won by Majority, Misses from the Centre region, leaving many to doubt the credibility of the competition. Many are of the opinion that the crown has been handed this time to a Miss from the North West region, to appease grumbling Anglophones as the armed conflict continue to take lives and deepening the grievances of the population.

Organized by the Miss Cameroon Organizing Committee, COMICA and its president, Ingrid Solange Amougou, the competition has since come to a halt as it was marked by twists and turns episode with alarming corruption practices. This saw the organization of the competition withdrawn from COMICA and the technical supervision of this event placed under the Ministry of Arts and Culture.

Saturday 28 December 2019, was, therefore, said to be a historic date for the Miss Cameroon competition since it was the first time that this beauty contest took place under such a strong collaboration between the State, represented by the Ministry of Arts and Culture, Bidoun Mpkatt and COMICA for absolute transparency.