Ngarbuh Whistleblower Arrested

As reported by CNA at the weekend, a special team from Yaounde has arrived in Ntumbaw since Monday, February 24, 2020, the same day they arrested Mallam Danjuma, who is suspected of granting the first interview to the UN after the February 14, 2020 massacre of civilians bu government forces.

The UN also granted an interview to the BBC in which they said 22 people were killed including 14 children. Human Rights Watch, Centre for Human Rights and Democracy in Africa and Network for the Defense of Human Rights in Central Africa accused government forces of carrying out the carnage.

Sources have revealed that the team from Yaounde has a special mission to wipe out any available evidence including the number of deceased victims, as the government puts the death toll at 5.

