MINESEC Blames Deceased Teacher For Fighting Back At Student

The Minister of Secondary Education, Dr. Nalova Lyonga has blamed a Mathematics Teacher for not reporting a delinquency case to the administration but chose to fight back at form 3 student. A 15-year-old Form 3 student of GHS Nkolbisson in Yaounde, Brice Ngosso on Tuesday stabbed his teacher Njoni TCHAKOUNTE Maurice to death.

Minister Nalova Lyonga revealed that Brice Ngosso who is under Police custody planned this act since last week.

She says investigations are still on course to determine the exact weapon used on the the teacher. Others had said compass and some knife.

Reacting on the issue of discipline she says such an act is common everywhere in society. She regrets that parents often come and shout at teachers who scold at their children in school.

The MINESEC boss questions why the teacher had to fight with a student he has been having problems with for the past two weeks instead of reporting to the administration.

Nalova Lyonga maintained that teachers should always detect and report criminal cases to the police and minor school cases to the disciplinary council. “Teachers must be united and share their problems. Teachers have to be able to distinguish problems. Those that they can handle at their own level and those that the police can handle. Teachers have to be careful. They were not Educated to come and die like dogs.” Said Minister Nalova.

Minister Nalova Lyonga was at Puma heading to Douala before she was informed of the incident. She returned to Yaounde where she visited the school to take stock of the situation.