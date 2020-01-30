Maurice Kamto Undresses Cameroon Government In Paris

In a Press Conference in the French capital, the National President of the Cameroon Rennaissance Movement, CRM, Professor Maurice Kamto, said the Biya regime is walking on the blood of civilians and soldiers killed in the restive Anglophone regions, and the same time benefitting from a poor electoral code to organize the February 9 local polls; these are the two reasons for the CRM boycott, he said.

Maurice Kamto said the armed conflict has reached a stage where not only the Anglophones are concerned but the entire country. ” Let there not be another Rwanda” He bemoaned.

The runner-up in the 2018 Presidential elections said the Biya regime has been spending money to cover up the seriousness of the armed conflict in Cameroon, by paying PR firms in the USA and France.

On the special status, Maurice Kamtpo said, “It was evident that the government finally accepted that there was an Anglophone crisis. We advised them to implement decentralization but they didn’t. “

he also said anyone thinking and talking about separation will not be his friend nor part of his party.

“I am here for every Cameroonian…”