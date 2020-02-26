Maurice Kamto Tells Cameroonians To Mourn For Ngarbuh Victims.

A large crowd of Cameroonians clustered at the headquarters of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement party in the Grande Moulin neighborhood on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, to welcome and listen to the party’s president, Maurice KAMTO who arrived Cameroon Tuesday night after his long tour in Europe and America where he met with Cameroonians and some foreign leaders. Human Rights Watch has said soldiers committed Valentine’s day massacre.

Mammoth crowd receiving Maurice Kamto

Addressing the crowd constituting supporters and sympathisers of the CRM party, Prof Maurice Kamto regretted the fact that a National Day of Mourning has not been decreed in memory of the civilians killed in Ngarbuh village in the Donga-Mantung Division of the North West region.

He called on the populations to express their solidarity with family of victims.

According to the CRM leader, an emergency plan must be put in place for reconstruction of these two English-speaking regions, the North West and South-West, ravaged by the war. The plan he proposes should last for a maximum of three ( 3 ) years and a minimum of two (2) years.

According to Maurice Kamto, his objective is to bring the country as one and ensure there is peace as well as transforming the fate of Cameroonians and work for youth formation who are losing their hope today.

Maurice Kamto after this moved to Akwa accompanied by a crowd chanting songs of praises.