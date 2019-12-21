Manlikeclix – Best Dressed Man 2019

The award for Best Dressed Man 2019 goes to Mr. Gwei Noel Yengong aka Manlikeclix. It is of no debate that Manlikeclix is Africa’s Best Dress Man of 2019, competing with other influential Instagram fashionistas such as @caligraphist, @igeeokafor, @wallstreetpaper, @pierrelaurent.

His style and versatility tells awesome stories and induces an eye-opener to any African who loves fashion.

Scrolling through his Instagram @manlikeclix, you will get lost in his creativity and sense of fashion. Not only has this young fashion consultant show us how to dress well but also has been able to inspire and motivate over 60k followers this 2019 only.

It also appeared in fashion magazines such as Elle.com etc. His vision speaks to brand Africa’s fashion into the western style of luxury and class, something most Africans are yet to notice.

He has successfully mixed Ankara fabrics with Western fashion which he calls ” Afro-Fusion Style ” a style he created to tell Africa’s story beautifully. Who else would you classify under the same category without putting manlikeclix first in line? For more fashion inspiration and style check out his Instagram @manlikeclix .