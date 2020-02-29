Limbe To Host FESTAC, CHAN 2020

By E. Nadesh

Douala-Cameroon-Saturday, February 29, 2020 – 11: 52 AM Local Time-(Cameroon News Agency) Limbe, the city of friendship has won the trust of the Cameroon government to be the third host city after Yaoundé and Douala, for the 2020 African Nations Football Championship, CHAN. This football jamboree dedicated to players plying their professional football trade in Africa will be graced by the display of arts and culture during the annual Limbe Festival of Arts and Culture which will be going on concurrently from March 28, 2020.

To this effect, preparations have begun at the level of the councils to make the city a suitable one for the twin event. The elected City Mayor of the Limbe Council, Andrew Montanga Mojimba has called on security officials, partners, Chiefs, Quarter heads and all Limbe denizens to contribute to the city’s cleanliness and security.

At a press briefing in the City’s Council Hall on Friday, February 28, 2020, the City Mayor reiterated the importance of these events to the entire county and the Limbe city.

“If the government decided that CHAN should take place in Limbe, then we must appreciate how much the government trusts in our mobilizing capacity. It is a recognition of our collective efforts to keep Limbe safe and peaceful during this turbulent period.

Key players in the success of these events have been enjoined to ensure they play their roles with utmost responsibility, maturity, and discernment. The City Council Mayor appreciated efforts made by the media by saying it has always been a supportive arm to both events, but more is needed from the media in sensitizing the public about the events and ensure proper coverage.

Giving the security situation of the region, pressmen and women wanted to find out how ready is the City Mayor to ensure maximum security especially at the time when an incident took place recently around Mabeta New Layout. Andrew Motanga Mojimba said that security will be at its maximum but warned that it will also be a success if everyone remains vigilant during that period.

The first match of the 6th edition of the African Nations Championship, a biennial football tournament organized by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) exclusively featuring players from the respective national championships, to be played in Limbe will be on April 7, 2020. “The population is expected to attend massively,” The Limbe City Mayor said.

About Limbe FESTAC

Limbe FESTAC is an annual arts and culture event organized by the Limbe City council to showcase the richness of the Cameroonian culture and to entice the Limbe inhabitants. It has always been an avenue for the population to showcase their talents and abilities to the entire world.

So far, the six editions have been able to prove that Limbe FESTAC is a leading cultural event in the country and the Central African Region. This 7th edition will run from March 28 to April 04, 2020, and it will usher the inhabitants into the CHAN 2020.

FESTAC Assorted Prizes

At Limbe FESTAC, different cultural groups, artists, businessmen, creatives among others come to display their talents. Usually, there are prizes to be won by those who buy tickets and play the “Tombola”. Many are always aiming for the car which is always the most expensive prize. However, there won’t be any cars. The money has been used to buy as many prizes as possible so many families can play and win. There are many prizes to be won.

According to Mayor Motanga, eighteen million, two hundred and seventy-five thousand francs (18,275000frs) has been allocated for all prizes to be won this year. It is a period when economic activities are at their peak because the city receives visitors from all over the globe who rely on the goods and services of the city.

Moreover, registration is ongoing for businessmen and women who will love to showcase their products at the event scene.

As the City Mayor said, “Limbe FESTAC is the people’s event, it is for them and by them.”

This year’s edition will also witness the introduction of poetry, drama and painting competition for primary and secondary schools in Limbe to tickle the creative genius in pupils and students.