Jailed Ambazonia Leaders Fear For Their Lives

Ambazonia leaders, Sisiku Julius Ayuktabe and 9 others, sentenced to life imprisonment have raised an alert on their lives after some newly admitted prisoners broke into their cells, taking away foodstuff, money and valuable items. The leaders in a letter have said the prison administration’s silence is suspicious.

The letter reveals that on January 21, 2020, some newly admitted prisoners broke the locks into their cells and made away with the sum of FCFA 400,000 and foodstuff, meant for their upkeep. They were planning to give the administration to keep.

They wondered why the Prison Superintendent and his collaborators have maintained sealed lips as the looters were identified and named by two witnesses.

Other inmates were signatories to the letter dated January 23, 2020, supported the fact that the situation puts their lives on the balance as they can barely eat.