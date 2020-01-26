uba cameroon
logo
mobile-logo
Trending News
HomeFront pageJailed Ambazonia Leaders Fear For Their Lives

Jailed Ambazonia Leaders Fear For Their Lives

Front page / Politics
0 Comments
1451 Views
by:

Jailed Ambazonia Leaders Fear For Their Lives

Ambazonia leaders, Sisiku Julius Ayuktabe and 9 others, sentenced to life imprisonment have raised an alert on their lives after some newly admitted prisoners broke into their cells, taking away foodstuff, money and valuable items. The leaders in a letter have said the prison administration’s silence is suspicious.

The letter reveals that on January 21, 2020, some newly admitted prisoners broke the locks into their cells and made away with the sum of FCFA 400,000 and foodstuff, meant for their upkeep. They were planning to give the administration to keep.

They wondered why the Prison Superintendent and his collaborators have maintained sealed lips as the looters were identified and named by two witnesses.

Other inmates were signatories to the letter dated January 23, 2020, supported the fact that the situation puts their lives on the balance as they can barely eat.

Spread the love
Rate This Article
Author

info@cameroonnewsagency.com

Related Articles

No Comments

Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.

CNA
CNA
Address

Akwa-Douala, P.O.Box: 10275 Email: info@cameroonnewsagency.com
Phone: +237 679 700 696 - 622 395 524

Recent Posts
Newsletter

We will email you the latest news

[contact-form-7 id="4044" title="news letter"]

Facebook Posts

Cameroon News Agency

2 hours ago

Cameroon News Agency

The office of REDHAC, "Central Africa Human Rights Defenders Network" in Douala has been ravaged by flames

Researches, publications, important documents and archives dating about 10 years back were destroyed.

The Director believes it is an arson attack on the organization by yet to be known individuals with reasons they best know.

"Why we know it is a criminal act is because the hoodlums disconnected the camera 2 found in the archives room ravaged. No one can tell us it is not criminal. We have tabled complaints to the competent headquarters." Said Mrs Maximilienne NGO MBE, Executive Director of REDHAC.

She said she was shocked when she was informed.

"Upon my arrival Monday, I alerted my collaborators. Flames were everywhere. At about 7:00pm according to my neighbour she saw like someone entered the office. Now she was asking if there was someone in, it was fire she saw. The neighbor raised alarm for help of the population to quench the flames. Water and sand were used by the population to put out the flames, but the flames were intense. At least the fire was stopped from ravaging my office. " Added the REDHAC Director. ... See MoreSee Less

Video

View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Linked InShare by Email

Cameroon News Agency

2 hours ago

Cameroon News Agency

The National President of Cameroon Rennaissance Movement, Professor Maurice Kamto, is in Paris , France.

He arrived on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, and received by his supporters at the airport like a President with so-called "Presidential Guards" tying a red stripe on their arm like those at the Unity Palace.

Supporters of the MRC have since October 8, 2018, claimed that Maurice Kamto won the Presidential elections, calling him "The Incumbent President".

CNA ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Linked InShare by Email

Cameroon News Agency

2 hours ago

Cameroon News Agency

Chef Nina's Cuisine is hiring the services of:
1) Waiter / Waitress
2) Professional cook
3) Kitchen assistant

Job location - Douala - Bonapriso
Age - 25 to 40 years
Gender: Male or Female

Interested candidates should kindly send in their applications / CVs to chefninacuisine@gmail.com or call 670230074.

Application deadline: February 5th, 2020.

CNA ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Linked InShare by Email

Copyright CNA 2018

Design by UPTIMA