Gunmen Kill One Outside A Douala Bank

At least one person has died and another injured in an attack carried out by some men on board a motorbike in Bonajo, Douala’s administrative and financial headquarter in Cameroon. CNA correspondent who witnessed the scene said the two men were shot at close range as they left a local bank.

“The two men left the bank and boarded a motorcycle and just a few meters (30m) from the bank were ambushed by another motorcycle with two opened-face guys, shot four times, killing one and injured the other. They made away with a bag surely containing the money he got from the bank. The deceased remains deposited at the morgue while the injured taken to the hospital by the Gendarmerie.”

“The killers escaped without any intervention nor attempt by the security forces or forces of law and order to arrest them. The crime scene is less than the Gendarmerie compound opposite Air France and adjacent to Judicial police. On the other side of the road behind East African airlines is the Brigade de terr,” CNA reporter said.

The gunshots scared even some security men who took cover in offices. It was only after the shooting that Gendarmes came to the crime scene.